Metro NewsBusiness News

Coronavirus: 25m People To Lose Their Jobs Worldwide: ILO

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Kwankwaso Wasn’t Attacked In Kano — Aide

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State was not attacked during a political gathering in Kano on Wednesday.Ibrahim...
Read more
PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Atiku Commends FG Over Travel Ban

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for following advice to reduce the pump...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

CAF Suspends CHAN 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has moved the Championship of African Nations, CHAN 2020 to 2021 amidst increasing...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Politicians Should Be Made To Spend A Day Or Two In Prisons: Suswan

The former governor of Benue state,  Suswan has stated that politicians need to spend at least a day in...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NFF Suspends Football Activities For Four Weeks

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the suspension of all football activities in the country as a preventive...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy
Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

The International Labour Organisation(ILO) has stated that the pandemic nature of the deadly coronavirus could lead to 25 million jobs lost worldwide.

This was made known by Guy Ryder,  director-general of the organisation via a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said:

”An initial assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on the global world of work says the effects will be far-reaching, pushing millions of people into unemployment, underemployment and working poverty, and proposes measures for a decisive, coordinated and immediate response.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: When Is Buhari Going To Address Us — Comedian Ali Baba

“The economic and labour crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic could increase global unemployment by almost 25 million

“However, if we see an internationally coordinated policy response, as happened in the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, then the impact on global unemployment could be significantly lower.”

Previous articleCoronavirus: Tacha Teaches Nigerians How To Properly Wash Their Hands (Video)
Next articleCAF Suspends CHAN 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Arik Air Suspends Flights To Ghana, Liberia, Senegal

Business News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Arik Air has announced the suspension of all its flights to destinations in Ghana, Liberia and Senegal following the pandemic nature of the deadly...
Read more

Coronavirus: Louis Vuitton To Commence Production Of Hand Sanitizers

Business News Michael Isaac - 0
Popular luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton owner is set to go into hand sanitizer production.The company is set to use its perfume production line...
Read more

Coronavirus: Dangote Loses N240 Billion In Five Hours

Business News Michael Isaac - 0
Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote ost more than N240 billion in five hours as the effect of the coronavirus bit harder on the Stock...
Read more

South African President Appoints Okonjo-Iweala Member, Economic Advisory Council

Business News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, two-time Nigerian minister, has been appointed as a member South Africa’s presidential economic advisory council.Since Iweala's appointment, congratulatory messages have started pouring...
Read more
- Advertisement -