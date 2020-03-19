Coronavirus: 25m People To Lose Their Jobs Worldwide: ILO

The International Labour Organisation(ILO) has stated that the pandemic nature of the deadly coronavirus could lead to 25 million jobs lost worldwide.

This was made known by Guy Ryder, director-general of the organisation via a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said:

”An initial assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on the global world of work says the effects will be far-reaching, pushing millions of people into unemployment, underemployment and working poverty, and proposes measures for a decisive, coordinated and immediate response.

Read Also: Coronavirus: When Is Buhari Going To Address Us — Comedian Ali Baba

“The economic and labour crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic could increase global unemployment by almost 25 million

“However, if we see an internationally coordinated policy response, as happened in the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, then the impact on global unemployment could be significantly lower.”