Coronavirus: Air Peace Downsizes Flight Operations

Air peace has announced that the airline is downsizing flights activities as a precautionary means against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The chief operating officer of the airline company, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, made this known in a statement Thursday.

“Air Peace, as a result of the adverse effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on passenger traffic, has today taken the hard decision to downsize our flight operations in order to cut the mounting costs occasioned by the pandemic.”

The airline will be suspending its operations to Dakar-Senegal and Monrovia-Liberia and cutting down its Freetown-Sierra leone operations and Banjul-Gambia operations to one flight a week.

“On the domestic scene, we are reducing our frequencies while at the same time, restructuring our operations by deploying our hoppers to more airports.

“Our international operations into Dubai through Sharjah International airport shall be suspended from next week as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has shut its airports to nationals from other countries including but not limited to Nigeria,” she added.