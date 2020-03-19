Coronavirus: Spanish FA Takes Decision On Handing Barcelona La Liga Title

As football activities in the five major leagues get suspended over the scare of coronavirus, the Spanish football federation has taken a decision on handing the league leader, Barcelona if the deadly disease forces the season to end abruptly.

According to the president of the association, Luis Rubiales who spoke in a statement on the official website the association, he said it would be unfair to finish the season as it stands.

Statement below:

“We have been working with UEFA for several days on the phone and by videoconference, ”

“We have put forward some proposals that have been satisfactorily approved.

“We already know what the situations are for the European, local and Euro competitions.

“The competitions in Spain have to be finished before June 30 and all teams have to play all their matches.

“That’s what we discussed with the 55 member federations and with the Executive Committee. We have all voted favorably.”