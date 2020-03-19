Coronavirus: Lady Kicked Out Of Supermarket For Refusing To Use Hand Sanitizer (Video)

A new video has popped up on social media capturing the moment a lady was butted out of a supermarket in Ghana for refusing to use hand sanitizer given to customers as a precautionary means against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

According to the video, the lady touched some items including the shelves in the supermarket before she was butted out of the supermarket.

The video emerged following the news that Ghana has suspected cases of the deadly disease.

Watch the video below: