UPDATED: Lagos Confirms Four New Coronavirus Cases

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Traveller goes through coronavirus checks
The Lagos State Government has announced that four new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), have been confirmed in the state bringing the total number of positive cases to 11.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the state Commissioner for Health, made this known during the COVID-19 update on Thursday in Lagos.

Abayomi said the state government had immediately commenced contact tracing of 1,300 people, adding that 19 people were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, with four out of them testing positive to the virus.

He notes further that the affected persons have been isolated for treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Nigerians Believe They Are At Risk Of Exposure — Report

He said one of the four new cases is a woman who had contact with the Nigerian woman who returned from the UK and currently receiving treatment for testing positive.

“The second new case is a female who returned from France on March 14 on a Turkish Airline TK 1830,” the commissioner said.

Abayomi said that the third case is a Nigerian male in his 50s who had not travelled anywhere but tested positive to the virus.

The commissioner added that the fourth new case is a Nigerian male who arrived in Lagos from Frankfurt on Lufthansa Airline flight number LH568 on March 13.

According to him, more tests were still ongoing with some suspected cases, while appealing to passengers on the two flights to self-isolate themselves and contact the government.

He revealed also that the state government had begun intensive contact tracing of over 1, 300 people to get information, monitor their health status, adding the number of contacts was increasing.

“It is clear that we have a combination of imported cases and local transmission. The Executive of Lagos State is meeting on the next stage on social distancing.

“The best way to slow the rate is to halt the movement of the virus from person to person,” Abayomi said.

The commissioner said the first index case (the Italian male) had tested negative to COVID-19, adding that he would soon be discharged.

 

