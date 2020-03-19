Coronavirus: Stay Calm — Nathaniel Bassey Tells Nigerians

Popular gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey has come out to calm the general public against panic buying following the new confirmed case of coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to the singer, this is necessary so that an artificial scarcity would not be created.

He further shared that his wife just informed him of some panic buying currently ongoing somewhere around the Island.

He wrote: “My wife just informed me of some panic buying somewhere on the Island.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE! Let’s be calm. By the grace of God, there won’t be any famine. Let’s not create artificial scarcity through fear. ALL IS WELL, in Jesus’ name. Amen.”