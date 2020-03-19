Metro NewsBusiness News

Coronavirus: Arik Air Suspends Flights To Ghana, Liberia, Senegal

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Arik Air
Arik air

Arik Air has announced the suspension of all its flights to destinations in Ghana, Liberia and Senegal following the pandemic nature of the deadly coronavirus.

This was made known in a  statement by the chief executive officer of the airline, Roy Ilegbodu.

Statement below:

“The safety and well-being of our personnel and valued customers are paramount at this critical time. We do not want to take chances and this is why we have taken this decision,”

Read AlsoCoronavirus: When Is Buhari Going To Address Us — Comedian Ali Baba

“After the declaration of coronavirus as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), the management of Arik carried out a careful analysis of the virus.”

“We apologize to customers whose travel plans may have been affected by the suspension of flights and promise to mitigate the effects by ensuring a prompt refund of tickets.”

Affected persons were advised to contact the airline.

 

