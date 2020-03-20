National News

Coronavirus: FG Imposes Travel Ban On Two More Countries

By Olayemi Oladotun

In order to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has imposed travel ban on two more countries.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Nigerian government announced a restriction on travellers from 13 countries into Nigeria.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Ghana confirms two new cases of Covid-19, total cases rise catch nine

As a preventive measure, the  Federal government suspended Visa on arrival policy.

In a new development, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Friday said it has included Austria and Sweden to the list in the list of high-risk countries.

This new development has taken the number of countries on Nigeria’s travel ban list to 15.

