Coronavirus: NYSC Shuts Down Orientation Camps

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has put a halt on its orientation programme across all states in the country.

This is in light with newly reported cases of the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria.

Bringing this notice to the public, the body also shared a press release to further explain the need for a pause.

The Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, Eddy Megwa, told corps members during morning meditation on the parade ground to leave the orientation camp as soon as possible.

The body, however, pointed out that corp members will still be posted for their places of primary assignment and would be invited back for orientation when the situation improves.

