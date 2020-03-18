Sports

Coronavirus: Mikel Obi’s Contract With Turkish Team Ends

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

A cheating husband has reportedly caught the deadly coronavirus while he was on vacation with his sidechic in Italy...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

BREAKING: FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130

President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved the reduction of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Visa on arrival policy to contain...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

The federal government has announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country, in addition to the existing...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria High Commission In London Suspends Passport Activities

The Nigeria high commission in London has suspended passport processing services until further notice over the outbreak of Coronavirus...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Obi
Mikel Obi

Nigerian footballer, John Obi Mikel’s Trabzonspor contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

The former Chelsea star recently took to his IG page to criticize the Turkish Super Lig’s decision to carry on playing matches despite the coronavirus outbreak.

He criticized Turkey for not suspending League for coronavirus, and he refused to play the last game.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: I Don’t Want To Play Football Now — Mikel Obi

Shortly afterward, his contract was terminated and he came under attack from trolls.

Following the termination which was through mutual consent, Mikel will not be paid any compensation as he agreed to give up all forward-looking rights and receivables.

The midfielder’s contract would have run until 2021 had he stayed on at Trabzonspor.

Previous articleCoronavirus: NYSC Shuts Down Orientation Camps
Next articleBBNaija’s Uriel Oputa Reveals Plans To Save Her Mother From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Juventus Midfielder Blaise Matuidi Test Positive

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
Juventus and France midfielder, Blaise Matuidi is the latest footballer to test positive for the coronavirus global pandemic.A statement on the football club's website...
Read more

Mikel Obi’s Wife Defends Husband After Being Sacked From Turkey League

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
Olga, the wife to Nigerian football star, Mikel Obi, has defended her man after he got backlashed over his criticism of the Turkish league.Recall...
Read more

Coronavirus: UEFA Postpones EURO 2020 For A Year

Sports Olayemi Oladotun - 1
UEFA has announced its decision to postpone Euro 2020 by one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.European football's governing body made the...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Postpones National Sports Festival

Sports Verity Awala - 0
The federal government has postponed the National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Edo 2020, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus in the country.The...
Read more
- Advertisement -