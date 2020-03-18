Coronavirus: Mikel Obi’s Contract With Turkish Team Ends

Nigerian footballer, John Obi Mikel’s Trabzonspor contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

The former Chelsea star recently took to his IG page to criticize the Turkish Super Lig’s decision to carry on playing matches despite the coronavirus outbreak.

He criticized Turkey for not suspending League for coronavirus, and he refused to play the last game.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: I Don’t Want To Play Football Now — Mikel Obi

Shortly afterward, his contract was terminated and he came under attack from trolls.

Following the termination which was through mutual consent, Mikel will not be paid any compensation as he agreed to give up all forward-looking rights and receivables.

The midfielder’s contract would have run until 2021 had he stayed on at Trabzonspor.