Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Uriel Oputa took to her Instagram page to express fears for her mother who is in the UK over the coronavirus pandemic.

Uriel revealed her plans to save her mother who is at high risk of getting infected.

Despite her fears for her mother’s health, Uriel also expressed fears for her life because she believes she might get infected with the deadly virus if she travels to the UK.

See her post below: