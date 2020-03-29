General News

Coronavirus: Reno Omokri Sheds Light On The Jobs That Are Most Important

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Reno Omokri is of the opinion that the coronavirus pandemic has shed more light on the jobs that are now more important.

According to Reno, these jobs are even more important than having money as millionaires have been struck by the disease and can hardly do anything about it.

Read Also: Lead Or Leave: Reno Omokri Challenges President Buhari

”When push comes to shove, the #CoronaVirus pandemic has taught us that jobs which we thought were less important, are actually most important. Today, being a doctor, nurse, food seller, supermarket clerk, street cleaner, or policeman is more important than being a millionaire. Neither money, or power has saved those who possessed it during this #COVID19 pandemic. In fact, poorer nations, like Sierra Leone, have no cases. Meanwhile, the richest nation on Earth has over 100,000. Prime Ministers have it, but many prisoners don’t. Our hope should be on God, not money or power!”

