BBC News Pidgin

Coronavirus-Virus: Nigerian footballer don become di first player to get di disease

By BBC News Pidgin

Must Read

EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Presidency Tackles Senate For Accusing Buhari Of ‘Complacency’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has condemned the senate’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the coronavirus...
Read more
BBC News Pidgin

One Nigerian wey dey play football for Italy don become di first professional footballer to catch coronavirus.

King Paul Akpan Udoh, wey dey play for Pianese for Serie C, test positive for di virus. And tori be say dem don quarantine am.

Tori be say im bin get time for im career wen Italian giants Juventus bin wan sign am before im drop go di kontri third division.

Footballers dey worried about di impact of coronavirus as dem don already dey contact dia unions “out of fear” say dem fit force dem to play for “high-risk environments”, according to global body Fifpro.

For inside statement dem say danger dey for football “wey fit act as place to spread” di disease.

“Our tok-tok with different football stakeholders also address di mata to reschedule international dates, chook eye for qualifying matches for dis year, Tokyo Olympics and 2022 FIFA World Cup,” dat na wetin Fifpro add join.

Dem don already reschedule di AFC Champions League matches wey suppose happun next week sake of di coronavirus outbreak.

Previous articleCoronavirus-Virus: Why Newcastle ban handshake for training ground
Next articleKubrat Pulev: Di boxer wey go fight Anthony Joshua for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -