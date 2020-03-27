COVID-19: LASG Begins Disinfection of Markets; Turns Onikan Stadium to Isolation Center

The Lagos State Government has finally began to disinfects the markets in the state to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus, COVID19.

According to reports, the state government has also turned the popular Onikan Stadium in the state into an isolation center for suspected cases of COVID19.

CONVID-19: Lagos Converts Former Onikan Stadium To Isolation Centre Due to more cases of #CoronaVirusInNigeria

Lagos State begins erection of more isolation centres in the state.@followlasg@jidesanwoolu @Mr_JAGss @LasepaInfo pic.twitter.com/cfwpzPrRJp — Lagos Waste REPORTER (@LagosWaste) March 27, 2020

The disinfection exercise kicked off on Friday and it was announced by the states’ Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria, via their Twitter handle, @TheEhoanLagos.

The exercise is also being managed by the organisation.

See the videos below:

The Disinfectants acquired by the State Government has been distributed to several LGAs to for immediate usage … This is Panada Market, Agege .. @TheEhoanLagos @jidesanwoolu @Riddwane @NCDCgov @gboyegaakosile #Covid19Lagos pic.twitter.com/s1lQSduIw8 — Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) March 27, 2020