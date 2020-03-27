NPA Counters NCDC, Says It Has Not Recorded Any Coronavirus Case

Following the report that 14 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Nigeria a few days ago, the Nigerian Ports Authority has countered this.

The NCDC had tweeted the new information saying; ”14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases 3 discharged 1 death”

This, however, was countered by the NPA saying they are yet to confirm any cases on any vessel.

. In respect to the 6 new cases that “were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date.”