NPA Counters NCDC, Says It Has Not Recorded Any Coronavirus Case

By Temitope Alabi

NPA Counters NCDC, Says It Has Not Recorded Any Coronavirus Case

Following the report that 14 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Nigeria a few days ago, the Nigerian Ports Authority has countered this.

The NCDC had tweeted the new information saying; ”14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases 3 discharged 1 death”

Read Also: BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus

This, however, was countered by the NPA saying they are yet to confirm any cases on any vessel.

They tweeted;

Hello

@NCDCgov

. In respect to the 6 new cases that “were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date.”

