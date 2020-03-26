BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 14 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the country.

According to the centre, 12 of the new cases were found in Lagos, while the remaining two cases are in Abuja.

The Centre revealed that 6 of the 14 cases were found on a vessel, 3 being returning travellers to the country.

With this latest development, the number of cases in Nigeria rises to 65, with just a death recorded so far.

See the tweet below: