National News

BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 14 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Lock Down Nigeria For One Month – Kingsley Moghalu

Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has advocated for a total shutdown of the country, as efforts are in place...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Tracing 4,370 Suspected Cases

The federal government of Nigeria has raised the alarm that it is currently tracing the contacts of no fewer...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

FG Doing Its Best In Fight Against Coronavirus: Minister

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says the federal government is doing very well in the fight against...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Clergyman In Pope’s Residence Infected With Coronavirus

According to reports, a clergyman who lives in the same residence as Pope Francis has been infected with coronavirus.The...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 14 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the country.

According to the centre, 12 of the new cases were found in Lagos, while the remaining two cases are in Abuja.

Also Read: Covid-19: Presidency Reacts To Rumours That Buhari, Kyari Have Been Flown Out Of Nigeria

The Centre revealed that 6 of the 14 cases were found on a vessel, 3 being returning travellers to the country.

With this latest development, the number of cases in Nigeria rises to 65, with just a death recorded so far.

See the tweet below:

Previous articleWhy Covid-19 Is An Egoistic Virus: Dino Melaye
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Covid-19: Lock Down Nigeria For One Month – Kingsley Moghalu

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has advocated for a total shutdown of the country, as efforts are in place to battle the spread of...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Tracing 4,370 Suspected Cases

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has raised the alarm that it is currently tracing the contacts of no fewer than 4370 suspected cases of...
Read more

FG Doing Its Best In Fight Against Coronavirus: Minister

National News Verity Awala - 0
Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says the federal government is doing very well in the fight against coronavirus.However, he notes that the...
Read more

Akwa Ibom Announces Closure Of Its Borders; Asks Workers To Stay At Home

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has ordered the closure of all borders (land, air and waterways) leading into the State as a...
Read more
- Advertisement -