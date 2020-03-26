Covid-19: Presidency Reacts To Rumours That Buhari, Kyari Have Been Flown Out Of Nigeria

The presidency has reacted to the rumours making the rounds that the chief of staff, Abba Kyari and president Muhammadu Buhari have been secretly flown out of the country after falling ill due to coronavirus.

Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide, while speaking via his verified Twitter handle, described the rumour as fake and totally untrue.

He wrote:

“FAKE NEWS ALERT: The voice note that President @MBuhari and Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari have been secretly flown out of the country is totally UNTRUE. It was intentionally recorded to cause chaos and fear. This fake news was originated and being circulated by one @jacksonpbn.”