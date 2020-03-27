Entertainment

Why I Prefer Girls That Live Under Their Parents To The Independent Ones: Zlatan

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Popular Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile has revealed that he prefers girls who are still living with their parents that the independent ones.

According to the talented singer, the independent ones are often too hard to control. Do you agree with him???

Read AlsoZlatan Ibile Mocks Wizkid, Compares His Height To Aki And PawPaw

The ‘Zanku’ crooner made this known in a post on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 26th March.

He wrote:

I prefer girls that still stay under their parents roof than the ones that are independent. To control those ones they hard like bike way the gear get fault.

