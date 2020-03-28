COVID-19: Presidency NOT Paying N30,000 Relief Funds To Nigerians

“The N30000 relief fund will be given to every Nigerian with verified BVN account. I am sure the fund will go a long way to help Nigerians stock up their home during the stay-at-home order by the Government.”

Adesina, however, said the supposed approval by the President is concocted.

“Fake news peddlers have concocted a statement, purportedly issued by me, saying FG will pay N30,000 to each Nigerian with BVN, to help them stock up before an impending national lockdown. Not me. The so-called statement is hereby disclaimed,” Adesina tweeted Saturday afternoon.