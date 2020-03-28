COVID-19: Presidency NOT Paying N30,000 Relief Funds To Nigerians

Nigerian Presidency on Saturday refuted a report that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the distribution of N30,000 each to every Nigerian with Bank Verification Number (BVN).
Media reports claimed that presidential spokesman Femi Adesina disclosed the approval to their correspondent.
“The President announced the relief package to be given out N30,000 to every Nigerian who has a verified BVN account to ease pressure posed by the order to lockdown economic activities,” the reports said quoting Adesina.
“The N30000 relief fund will be given to every Nigerian with verified BVN account. I am sure the fund will go a long way to help Nigerians stock up their home during the stay-at-home order by the Government.”
Adesina, however, said the supposed approval by the President is concocted.
“Fake news peddlers have concocted a statement, purportedly issued by me, saying FG will pay N30,000 to each Nigerian with BVN, to help them stock up before an impending national lockdown. Not me. The so-called statement is hereby disclaimed,” Adesina tweeted Saturday afternoon.