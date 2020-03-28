Biggest Problem With Nigeria Is Greed, Says Omoni Oboli

Bollywood actress, Omoni Oboli has revealed that the biggest problem with Nigeria is greed.

Read Also: ‘If I Was A Guy, You Would Certainly Be Mine’ – Omoni Oboli Celebrates Chioma Akpotha On Her Birthday

According to the screen diva who spoke via her official Twitter handle on Saturday, she added that the people in authority are too greedy.

She wrote:

“The biggest problem with Nigeria is greed. The people in authority are TOO greedy! I hope for once they’ll think beyond lining their pockets and do the right thing for the citizens. Oga don’t pocket money meant to aid the society. God will judge you MAJORLY!”