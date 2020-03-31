COVID-19: Saraki Mourns As Nigerian Doctor Dies In UK

Former senate president Bukola Saraki has taken to his official Twitter handle to mourn the demise of a 68-year-old Nigerian doctor, Alfa Sa’adu who passed on in the UK where he practices after a brief battle with coronavirus.

Reacting to the sad news, the former Senate president described the late medical practitioner as a leader who would be deeply missed by the people.

He wrote:

“Inalilahi Wa Ina Ilaehi rajiun. My condolences go to the family of late Dr. Alfa Sa’adu, the people of Pategi and Kwara State on the death of the foremost medical practitioner who passed away in London this morning.

“Late Dr. Sa’adu provided leadership for our people in the diaspora as he served for many years as Chiarman, Kwara State Association of Nigeria (Kwasang UK). Back at home, he was a community leader and traditional office holder as Galadima of Pategi. He will be sorely missed.

“We pray that Allah forgive his sins and grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus. May Allah also grant his family, the people of Pategi and Kwara State the fortitude to bear the loss.

