Metro News

COVID-19: Saraki Mourns As Nigerian Doctor Dies In UK

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Sierra Leone Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus.The government made this known on Tuesday, making it...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine alongside some other...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Sultan Slams Muslim Clerics For Misleading Followers

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has slammed some Islamic clerics over their non-adherence to instructions by experts on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Lockdown By Buhari Is Legal, Says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari on the federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos and...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Reps Donate 2 Months’ Salaries For Fight Against COVID-19

The members of the House of Representatives have resolved to donate their two months’ salary to support the fight...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Former senate president Bukola Saraki has taken to his official Twitter handle to mourn the demise of a 68-year-old Nigerian doctor, Alfa Sa’adu who passed on in the UK where he practices after a brief battle with coronavirus.

Read AlsoSaraki Diverted N10b From Kwara, EFCC Tells Court

Reacting to the sad news, the former Senate president described the late medical practitioner as a leader who would be deeply missed by the people.

He wrote:

“Inalilahi Wa Ina Ilaehi rajiun. My condolences go to the family of late Dr. Alfa Sa’adu, the people of Pategi and Kwara State on the death of the foremost medical practitioner who passed away in London this morning.

“Late Dr. Sa’adu provided leadership for our people in the diaspora as he served for many years as Chiarman, Kwara State Association of Nigeria (Kwasang UK). Back at home, he was a community leader and traditional office holder as Galadima of Pategi. He will be sorely missed.

“We pray that Allah forgive his sins and grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus. May Allah also grant his family, the people of Pategi and Kwara State the fortitude to bear the loss.

Previous articleSmokers Risk Complications From Coronavirus: Experts
Next articleCoronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Almajiri Boy Drowns While Trying To Escape Taskforce In Kaduna

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
An Almajiri boy has reportedly drowned while he was hiding from a COVID-19 task force put in place by the Kaduna State government.According to...
Read more

Covid 19: Firstbank Donates 1billion Naira, Reiterates Its Commitment To The Safety Of All Nigerian

Metro News Victor - 0
FirstBank has announced its donation of the sum of N1bn towards the joint effort by the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to...
Read more

68-Year-Old Nigerian Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Metro News Valerie Oke - 0
A 68-year-old Nigerian born doctor, Alfa Sa'adu has lost his life to coronavirus in the UK where he practiced until his demise, TheCable reports.Until...
Read more

God, Please Infect Me With COVID-19 And Spare Everyone – Oluwo of Iwo (Video)

Metro News Valerie Oke - 0
The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has asked God to spare the world of the coronavirus pandemic, offering himself to be inflicted...
Read more
- Advertisement -