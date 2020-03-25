Governor Fayemi Goes Self-Isolates; Takes Coronavirus Test

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said that he has gone into self-isolation after he came in contact with two persons infected with Coronavirus.

The Ekiti governor revealed this in a tweet on his handle on Wednesday, adding that he has also taken a test for the disease.

According to him, he had been in meetings with two persons who have tested positive, expressing optimism that he will come out “all clear” in the end.

He also stated that his colleagues have also been told to go for COVID-19 testing.

See his tweet below: