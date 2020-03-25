Governor Fayemi Goes Self-Isolates; Takes Coronavirus Test

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said that he has gone into self-isolation after he came in contact with two persons infected with Coronavirus.
The Ekiti governor revealed this in a tweet on his handle on Wednesday, adding that he has also taken a test for the disease.
Also Read: Melaye Urges Nigerians To Be Responsible In The Nation’s Fight Against Coronavirus
According to him, he had been in meetings with two persons who have tested positive, expressing optimism that he will come out “all clear” in the end.
He also stated that his colleagues have also been told to go for COVID-19 testing.
See his tweet below:
I just took a CoviD 19 test, having gone into self isolation since yesterday evening. I'm asymptomatic and feel well, but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive. I look forward to an all clear and have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test. JKF
— Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) March 25, 2020