Oyo Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Oyo state governor, Makinde has taken to social media to announce the confirmation of a new case of the COVID-19 virus in the state.

The governor also shared details as it concerns the person involved.

Governor Makinde pointed out that the state health officials are working with the University Teaching Hospital in containing the spread.

The governor also stated that the state is taking strict measures to contact all persons that had direct contact with the patient.

