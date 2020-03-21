General NewsEducation

Coronavirus: NUC Directs All Universities To Suspend Academic Activities

By Olayemi Oladotun

Education

As measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country intensifies, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed Nigerian universities nationwide to close down effective from Monday, March 23, 2020.

According to reports made available by Tribune, universities are to be shut for one month effective from Monday.

Also Read: Covid-19: Set Prisoners Free, Use Prisons As Quarantine Centres – Reps Member

Deputy Executive Secretary, Academics, NUC, Dr Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, who signed the circular on behalf of the NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, said the measure was to contain the prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The circular said the universities were to consequently close from March 23, 2020.

The circular particularly enjoined the vice-chancellors to ensure compliance.

