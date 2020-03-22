BBNaija Star, Nina Ivy Shows Off Baby Bump, Husband (Video)

Popular reality star, Nina Ivy took to her social media page to debut her baby bump as she unveiled the face of her husband on Saturday.

The reality TV star shared a video in which she and her man could be seen grooving to a song as they stepped out together in a luxurious automobile.

Nina initially put her growing baby bump on display before turning the camera to her husband, who could be seen wearing a red jacket.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Teaches Sex Education On Instagram (Video)

Watch the video below: