Man Beats His Girlfriend For Being Pregnant (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

A video trending online shows the moment a young man manhandling a lady said to be his girlfriend after she claimed that she is pregnant for him.

The man assaulting his girlfriend
The man assaulting his girlfriend

In the video posted on Saturday on Twitter by @tiana_diora, the man identified as Jude Faga was filmed assaulting and slapping his girlfriend and whipping her with his belt.

It was gathered that Faga is a student of Benue State University, BSU and he resides in Makurdi, Benue state capital where the incident took place.

The man could also be heard telling the lady that she wants to spoil his name.

Prophet Odumeje Sprays Money On People In Enugu Mall (Video)

The video has since sparked outrage among web users.

Watch the video below:

