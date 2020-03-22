AC Milan’s Paolo Maldini, Son, Test Positive For Coronavirus

AC Milan legend, Paolo Maldini, who is currently the club’s technical director has tested positive for coronavirus alongside his 18-year-old son, Daniel Maldini.

The former Italian defender and his son who plays as a midfielder for the club were both diagnosed with the disease after experiencing symptoms.

The Serie A club announced that Paolo and Daniel Maldini are both well and have already been in self-isolation for two weeks.

A statement on Milan’s website read in part: ‘AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club’s technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself…’