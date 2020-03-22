Sports

AC Milan’s Paolo Maldini, Son, Test Positive For Coronavirus

By Michael Isaac

AC Milan legend, Paolo Maldini, who is currently the club’s technical director has tested positive for coronavirus alongside his 18-year-old son, Daniel Maldini.

The former Italian defender and his son who plays as a midfielder for the club were both diagnosed with the disease after experiencing symptoms.

The Serie A club announced that Paolo and Daniel Maldini are both well and have already been in self-isolation for two weeks.

READ ALSO – Real Madrid Set To Loan Summer Signing Jovic To AC Milan

A statement on Milan’s website read in part: ‘AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club’s technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself…’

