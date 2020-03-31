Politics

Reps Donate 2 Months’ Salaries For Fight Against COVID-19

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The members of the House of Representatives have resolved to donate their two months’ salary to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila who announced this in a statement made available to Channels Television on Tuesday said the donation will be independent of the contributions by individual lawmakers to alleviate the hardship that their constituents face as a result of the pandemic.

Gbajabiamila said, starting from March, the lawmakers’ donation will be transferred directly to the National Relief Fund account for the fight against COVID-19.

“We have in the House of Representatives jointly committed to contributing one hundred percent (100%) of our salaries for the next two months to the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Our contribution will support provisions for the welfare of frontline medical professionals and health workers, and other interventions to provide for the wellbeing of all Nigerians through these trying times.

“Accordingly, I have directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to see to it that all members’ salaries are transferred to the National Relief Fund for this month and the next,” the Speaker said.

He added that the House would exercise its oversight power to ensure faithful administration of all emergency funds and contributions made so far to ensure they serve the purpose for which they were intended.

