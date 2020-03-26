General NewsWorld news

US To Charge People Who Purposefully Spread Coronavirus As Terrorists

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: South Africa Records 709 Cases

South Africa reported that its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 709 on Wednesday from...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

US To Charge People Who Purposefully Spread Coronavirus As Terrorists

Americans who intentionally expose and infect others with coronavirus could face criminal charges under federal terrorism laws, according to...
Read more
Special ReportsAmaka Odozi - 0

EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Causing Damage In Nigeria’s Travel, Events Industries

“This is what we feed on, and now, we have no work to do as movements has been restricted,"...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Mali On Lockdown After Two Confirmed Cases

A nationwide curfew was announced on Wednesday March 25 by Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, after the West African country...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: Anthony Joshua Goes Into Isolation After Meeting Prince Charles Who Tested Positive

The whole of sporting world has been thrown into scare following report that Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Americans who intentionally expose and infect others with coronavirus could face criminal charges under federal terrorism laws, according to a new memo sent out by the Justice Department.

The document, signed Wednesday by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and sent to all US states Attorney Generals, declared that any coronavirus carrier now caught purposely exposing himself with the intent to infect others will now be treated as a terrorist by law enforcement agencies.

The third-degree terrorism charge carries a sentence of three to five years in state prison

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed To 2021

The new order comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to savage the US, with almost 60,000 Americans testing positive to COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon with more than 800 people reportedly dead.

Previous articleEXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Causing Damage In Nigeria’s Travel, Events Industries
Next articleCoronavirus: FCT Minister In Isolation, Awaiting Result
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: South Africa Records 709 Cases

World news Michael Isaac - 0
South Africa reported that its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 709 on Wednesday from 554 the previous day, an...
Read more

Coronavirus: Mali On Lockdown After Two Confirmed Cases

World news Michael Isaac - 0
A nationwide curfew was announced on Wednesday March 25 by Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, after the West African country reported its first two coronavirus...
Read more

67 Catholic Priests Killed By Coronavirus In Italy

World news Michael Isaac - 0
A total of 67 Italian Catholic priests have died after being infected with the novel coronavirus.The Avvenire newspaper revealed this on Wednesday, adding that the youngest...
Read more

Italian Nurse Commits Suicide After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

World news Valerie Oke - 0
An Italian nurse, Daniela Trezzi, has killed herself after testing positive for coronavirus, according to report.The 34-year-old health worker was said to have been ...
Read more
- Advertisement -