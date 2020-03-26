US To Charge People Who Purposefully Spread Coronavirus As Terrorists

Americans who intentionally expose and infect others with coronavirus could face criminal charges under federal terrorism laws, according to a new memo sent out by the Justice Department.

The document, signed Wednesday by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and sent to all US states Attorney Generals, declared that any coronavirus carrier now caught purposely exposing himself with the intent to infect others will now be treated as a terrorist by law enforcement agencies.

The third-degree terrorism charge carries a sentence of three to five years in state prison

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed To 2021

The new order comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to savage the US, with almost 60,000 Americans testing positive to COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon with more than 800 people reportedly dead.