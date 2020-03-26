General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: Mali On Lockdown After Two Confirmed Cases

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

A nationwide curfew was announced on Wednesday March 25 by Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, after the West African country reported its first two coronavirus cases on the same day.

The two patients are Malian nationals, a 49 year-old woman from Bamako and a 62 year-old man living in Kayes.

Both arrived the country from France on March 12 and 16, respectively. The government said the two patients were being taken care of by the country’s health authorities.

In a televised address, Keita said the government will enforce a curfew between 21:00 to 05:00, from Thursday and close land borders to curb the spread of the virus.

READ ALSO – Italian Nurse Commits Suicide After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Keita further disclosed that amid the lockdown, a long-delayed parliamentary election whose first round is planned for Sunday will go ahead, although in “scrupulous respect” of health measures.

