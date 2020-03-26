Coronavirus: Mali On Lockdown After Two Confirmed Cases

A nationwide curfew was announced on Wednesday March 25 by Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, after the West African country reported its first two coronavirus cases on the same day.

The two patients are Malian nationals, a 49 year-old woman from Bamako and a 62 year-old man living in Kayes.

Both arrived the country from France on March 12 and 16, respectively. The government said the two patients were being taken care of by the country’s health authorities.

In a televised address, Keita said the government will enforce a curfew between 21:00 to 05:00, from Thursday and close land borders to curb the spread of the virus.

Keita further disclosed that amid the lockdown, a long-delayed parliamentary election whose first round is planned for Sunday will go ahead, although in “scrupulous respect” of health measures.