Coronavirus: Abia Bans Burials, Weddings With Over 30 Guests

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The Abia State Government on Wednesday placed a ban on burials and weddings, and other ceremonies involving more than 30 persons, as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement released by the state’s Commissioner for Information, it was further gathered that all religious gatherings with more than 50 people have been banned in the state for the next one month.

While night club activities were banned in the state, hotels and hospitality establishments were directed to screen guests/staff and provide hand sanitizers before they are lodged or allowed access to the facility.

Suspicious guests are to be reported immediately with full personal details and contact information to the appropriate authority.

MDAs, parastatals and LGA offices in the state are to operate at a maximum of 20% staff strength from Monday, March 30, until further notice.

READ ALSO – Gov Ikpeazu Explains Why Coronavirus Can’t Get To Abia

The statement reads: “Henceforth, all tricycles (Keke) operators in the state should carry only a maximum of 2 passengers per time and they must sit at the back with only the rider in front. Mini-buses popularly called “Oke Bekee” are to carry only 5 passengers per time while 14-seater buses are to carry only a maximum of 5 passengers per time with none in front except the driver.

All inter-state bus parks or terminals must procure and deploy digital thermometers for screening of inbound and outbound passengers as well as provide hand sanitizers and handwashing materials for use by all staff and passengers or risk immediate closure.

All residents of the state are strongly advised to practice social distancing by sitting/standing a minimum of 1.5m apart while discussing with each other, maintain good hygiene practices and general environmental awareness

All Abians, visitors, and residents are advised to call the Abia Tele-Health Center via 0700 ABIA DOC or 0700 2242 362 for enquiries on Coronavirus and reporting of health concerns.

Those who suspect that they have symptoms of Coronavirus are strongly advised to call the Abia Tele-Health number 07002242362 for dispatch of ambulances or mobile clinics to pick them up.”

