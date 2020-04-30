113 Health Workers Infected With COVID-19

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Enahire, said Thursday that at least 113 health workers in the country had been infected by COVID-19, Vanguard reports.

The minister, who disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, stressed the need for those in the front lines against COVID-19 to adhere to advisory on the management of the pandemic.

He also advised Nigerians to remain where they are at present and refrain from travelling to their states or villages, saying the measure was necessary to halt the transmission of the disease.

Read Also: Ehanire: Every State Should Have Isolation Centre… Even If It’s A Hotel

Ehanire said the federal government had sent a team of medical experts to Kano in the wake of reported mass deaths in the state.

The minister said: “It is very important for healthcare workers to understand that nobody is conscripted, everybody is a volunteer. Those who cannot handle it generally have the option of requesting to be excused and someone else would come in.

“As for the doctors, it is fable to say over 300 of them have been infected. That is not true. There are not so many people in the health sector who are infected. The latest figure we have is that they are about 113 actually and these are not all public health workers.