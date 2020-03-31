Uncategorized

Ehanire: Every State Should Have Isolation Centre… Even If It’s A Hotel

By Valerie Oke

As Nigeria grapples with the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country, Osagie Ehanire, the health minister has emphasized that all states need to have isolation center for the pandemic.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, he added that hotels which have self-contained room can also serve the purpose

“As for isolation centres, we have been speaking with state governors, I was privileged to join in a teleconference with governors yesterday. And we discussed the issue of ceding out coronavirus from the main hubs to the states and also the isolation centres,” he said

Read AlsoWhy Buhari Ordered Lockdown Of FCT, Lagos, Ogun – Health Minister

“I urge every state to have an isolation centre. Many of them have isolation centres for other diseases for TB and some, but this particular pathogen, they are trying to use every means to get isolation centres. Even if it is a hotel, you can rent a hotel that has single rooms, self-contained rooms where each person can stay in their room and have the little comfort they are used to at home; you have your entertainment and you can last the 14 days observation that is required.

“Mild up to moderate cases can even be treated in those areas, but we have also said every treatment and isolation centre whether at the federal or state level must be accredited as be fit to handle treatment of the disease that can be so terribly infectious because there is high risk not only to other people around there but even to staff who are doing the treatment.

“As you know, in Europe, many people who are helping to treat coronavirus have themselves become infected. So, we must know that you have people there who have been taught the protocol for treating coronavirus and have learnt and are well supervised, and the facility properly inspected by a team.”

