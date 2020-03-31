CEO Iroko TV, Jason Njoku Recounts His Mother’s Experience After She Contracted Coronavirus

Nigerian entrepreneur, and CEO Iroko Tv, Jason Njoku took to twitter to recount his mother’s experience after she contracted the deadly coronavirus disease.

The 39 year old film magnate revealed his 73 year old mother was tested 4 times before she finally got a positive result and even though, she also had an underlying illness, she was able to survive.

The business investor, who is married to actress, Mary Njoku also stated that the coronavirus pandemic is real and people should take precautionary measures to avoid getting infected.

Read his full tweet below:

battled with Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). They prepared her for ICU & intubation (Mortality rate is 40%) We cried & we prayed through the entire weekend. 6 people on her ward died. Aged 20s, 40s, 50s and 60s. She is 73 with diabetes. @NHSuk saved her life. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020

My mum has never been in the hospital more than 3 days her entire 73 years. I retired her a decade ago she still works 2-3 days a week just to keep active. The overwhelming of health systems causes the spike in deaths. Its math. My mother was part of that math. She survived. pic.twitter.com/tqlVIUuWRp — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020

Thanking the entire @NHSuk staff for looking after my mum and bringing her home. Thanking my oldest mentor and friend Dr Taiwo Olatunji for bringing calm & confidence in our darkest days. Thanking God for giving her a second chance. The Njoku clan will make it count. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gdqBqnzntc — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020

When I closed @irokotv offices globally without an official requirement my leadership teams in Nigeria pushed back saying it wasn't necessary. I prepared early and it still touched me directly. As I have fought mis information and lack of understanding of this pandemic it's scary — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020