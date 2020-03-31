Entertainment

CEO Iroko TV, Jason Njoku Recounts His Mother’s Experience After She Contracted Coronavirus

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Signs COVID-19 Regulation 2020 Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Covid-19 regulation into law thus declaring it a dangerous and infectious disease.Also, the...
Read more
SportsValerie Oke - 0

Messi Blasts Barcelona’s Board, Agrees 70 Percent Pay Cut

Barcelona midfield maestro, Lionel Messi has taken a swipe at Barcelona's board while announcing that he has agreed a...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

NCDC Confirms 20 New Coronavirus Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed 20 fresh cases of coronavirus, COVID-19.This brings the total...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 31st March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Governor Makinde...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Shutdown All State Borders, Delta Govt Tells FG

 Delta State Government has urged the Federal Government to close all inter-State borders in order to properly contain the...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Nigerian entrepreneur, and CEO Iroko Tv, Jason Njoku took to twitter to recount his mother’s experience after she contracted the deadly coronavirus disease.

CEO Iroko Tv, Jason Njoku’s mother and her grandchildren
CEO Iroko Tv, Jason Njoku’s mother and her grandchildren

The 39 year old film magnate revealed his 73 year old mother was tested 4 times before she finally got a positive result and even though, she also had an underlying illness, she was able to survive.

Read Also: 25-Year-Old US-Based Nigerian Dies Of Coronavirus

The business investor, who is married to actress, Mary Njoku also stated that the coronavirus pandemic is real and people should take precautionary measures to avoid getting infected.

Read his full tweet below:

 

 

 

 

Previous articleEhanire: Every State Should Have Isolation Centre… Even If It’s A Hotel
Next articleGod, Please Infect Me With COVID-19 And Spare Everyone – Oluwo of Iwo (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Mercy Johnson Advises Fans To Adopt Necessary Safety Measures

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has advised her fans to take precautionary measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.The actress took to...
Read more

‘Raising Kids Is My Greatest Accomplishment’ – Rapper Eminem

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
One of the world's greatest rappers, Eminem, 47, has revealed that raising up kids has been his greatest accomplishment.Eminem, a 15 time Grammy Award...
Read more

Covid-19: Samklef Writes Nigerian Pastors, Urges Them To Support Members

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular singer and songwriter, Samklef has written an open letter to Nigerian pastors, imploring them to show their church members care as some part...
Read more

I Will Personally Sue You – Comedian Funnybone Threatens Photographer

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
 Comedian Funnybone has tested negative to coronavirus despite having attended the AMVCA.The funnyman took to his IG page to share this with his followers...
Read more
- Advertisement -