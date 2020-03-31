God, Please Infect Me With COVID-19 And Spare Everyone – Oluwo of Iwo (Video)

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has asked God to spare the world of the coronavirus pandemic, offering himself to be inflicted with the virus so the rest of the world can be free.

The monarch said this in a video making the rounds on Twitter. While sitting on his throne, the traditional ruler said a prayer regarding coronavirus.

The video went viral few hours after Nigeria’s confirmed cases rose to 131.

“I’m not king, God is King. You created everything,” he began in the video.

Watch the video below: