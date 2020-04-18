Air Peace Donates Food Items To Indigent Families In Lagos

Popular Nigerian airline, Air Peace has distributed food items to several indigent families in different areas in Lagos as palliatives for Nigerians in some parts of Lagos.

The airline’s officials visited Sabo, Makoko and Ajegunle areas of Lagos.

In these areas, the private airline gave out edibles, includes bags of rice, cartons of noodles and loaves of bread to hundreds of people whose sources of livelihood have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown aimed at curtailing the spread of the pandemic that has stifled global economy.