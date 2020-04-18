Shehu Sani Commends Defence Academy Over Production Of Local Ventilators

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has commended the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) over the production of ventilators to combat Coronavirus in the country.

NDA reportedly produced two types of ventilators that could be quickly reproduced to stem the shortage of the equipment.

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker from Kaduna urged the Federal Ministry of Health to verify and certify the equipment in order to commence mass production.

He wrote: “It’s good news to learn that the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna has locally produced ventilators for #Covid_19. The efficacy of these ventilators should be verified and certified by the @Fmohnigeria and then mass produced and distributed. No time to waste.”