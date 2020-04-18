Bar Owner, Customers Arrested For Violating Lockdown In Lagos (Photos)

The Lagos state police command on Friday while enforcing the lockdown of the state noticed a bar open with customers.

The bar owner was then attested alongside the customers present with the bat owner claiming that she only came to prepare Nkwobi.

However, they were allowed to go with a stern warning.

This was made known in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the police.

Statement below:

Commander RRS while on routine patrol last night along Isheri/Berger axis noticed a bar open and operating fully despite the lockdown order.

“He immediately ordered the arrest of the owner who claimed he was only preparing nkwobi.

“The customers present were also arrested but were allowed to go with a warning. Please stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

