Samklef, Ycee Banter Words On Twitter

The duo of Samklef and rapper Ycee are currently exchanging banters on social media.

It all started with Samklef taking to his official Twitter handle to say: “Ycee wey start yesterday 2 that year I reach out to am my no even respond. But this life sha.’

Responding, Ycee wrote: “I’ve been making music since 2011 OG

You reached out to me to work with your artist not with you, at the time I was under management (which we all know how they were now)

“You’ve made several snide remarks about this and I have ignored. Please I have mad respect for you baba.”

