I Lost Everything And I Rebuilt Myself On My Own – Singer, Ycee

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nigerian rapper, Ycee is letting the world know just how much he fell after his exit from his former label, Tinny Entertainment.

According to Ycee, not many know he lost everything but he never let that stop him as he again picked himself up.

Read Also: ‘Ask My Ex-Boss’ – Ycee Tells Fans Who Asked For Giveaway

”Y’all are always quick to use the Tinny situation to take jabs but don’t understand I lost everything and I’ve rebuilt myself all on my own Maybe na because I no Dey brag about my achievements sha Everything I’ve been working on and all I’m planning will speak for itself”.

