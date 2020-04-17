‘Your Mouth Like Fowl Yansh’ – Zlatan Ibile Mocks Actor Junior Pope

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile as shown just how savage he is.

The rapper had shared a video of himself laying on a mattress on the express while listening to music.

This, of course, got many talking to include actor Junior Pope who stated that Zlatan is playing with his freedom as he could be arrested due to the lockdown order imposed in the state.

The rapper wasted no time in replying Pope, saying his moout looks like the anus of a fowl.

See the exchange below