‘Ask My Ex-Boss’ – Ycee Tells Fans Who Asked For Giveaway

Popular Nigerian rapper Ycee has redirected a fan to his former boss, CEO of Tiny Entertainment.

This came off after the fan asked him to do a give away on Twitter, just like his fellow celebrities.

Since the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, giveaway demands has been on the rise on social media.

The rapper simply redirected the fan to go to the music entertainment boss, pointing out that all of his millions is still with him.

