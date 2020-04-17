Trending

Shehu Sani Knocks FG Over Requirement For Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

21, Not 18 Persons Killed By Security Agencies During Lockdown: Falana

Foremost human rights lawyer. Femi Falana(SAN) says 21 not 18 persons have been killed in the first 14 days...
Read more
EducationVerity Awala - 0

Kaduna State University Begins e-Lectures For Students

The Kaduna State University says it has commenced online lectures for its students at home who are 'idling away'...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Wike Threatens Total Lockdown In Rivers

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has announced ‘total lockdown’ of parts of Port Harcourt, the State Capital,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu

Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that Nigeria cannot afford a prolonged lockdown order.The former...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Niger Govt Lifts Ban On Juma’at Prayers

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has on Friday relaxed the lockdown order in the State to allow...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the methods adopted by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to identify beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme.

Recall that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar had disclosed that Nigerians who buy N100 call credit are considered as poor and are among those qualified to get palliatives.

Also Read: Stop Killing And Convicting The Poor Over Lockdown Violations: Shehu Sani

The Minister also expressed that Nigerians with N5, 000 and below will be those qualified as urban poor and will benefit from the initiative.

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker described the criteria as illogical and irrational.

See his tweet below:

Previous articleKaduna State University Begins e-Lectures For Students
Next articleM.I Abaga Apologizes To Sarz For Sharing False Story About Him
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Stop Killing And Convicting The Poor Over Lockdown Violations: Shehu Sani

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has come out to urge the government to stop killing or convicting the poor over lockdown violations.The former lawmaker...
Read more

Atiku Reacts As Fire Kills 14 In IDPs Camp In Borno

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death of 14 people at Borno IDP camp on Thursday due to a...
Read more

Lockdown: “Display Your Wealth By Giving To The Needy” – Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Challenges Pastors

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
The General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Inc. Jeremiah Fufeyin has called on all the rich Nigerian Pastors to prove just how wealthy...
Read more

It Is More Important To Be Human Than To Be Polite – Reno Omokri

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian author Reno Omokri, in the wake of the loss of his relative, has taken to social media to preach love.According to Reno in...
Read more
- Advertisement -