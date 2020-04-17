Shehu Sani Knocks FG Over Requirement For Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the methods adopted by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to identify beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme.

Recall that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar had disclosed that Nigerians who buy N100 call credit are considered as poor and are among those qualified to get palliatives.

Also Read: Stop Killing And Convicting The Poor Over Lockdown Violations: Shehu Sani

The Minister also expressed that Nigerians with N5, 000 and below will be those qualified as urban poor and will benefit from the initiative.

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker described the criteria as illogical and irrational.

See his tweet below: