Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th April 2020

Information Nigeria's Newspaper headlines for today, 19th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Air Peace Donates Food Items To Indigent Families In Lagos

Popular Nigerian airline, Air Peace has distributed food items to several indigent families in different areas in Lagos as palliatives for Nigerians in some parts of Lagos.

Lockdown Extension: Create Feeding Centers – MURIC Tells FG

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says the Federal, state and local government authorities should immediately create feeding centres so as to cushion the effect of the extension of COVID-19 lockdown.

Presidency Bans Public From Paying Condolence Visit To Abba Kyari

The presidency has released a statement banning the general public from going to the resident of late Abba Kyari, the former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, to pay the family a condolence visit.

We Must Not Allow Kyari’s Death To Be In Vain – Tinubu

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says the country must not allow the death of Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff be in vain.

Abba Kyari: Aisha Buhari Breaks Silence

Nigerian first lady, Aisha Buhari has finally reacted to the passing on of Abba Kyari, the former chief of staff(COS) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Presidency Hails Fani-Kayode For Not Rejoicing Over Kyari’s Death

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has hailed Femi Fani-Kayode, for being ‘human enough’ not to rejoice over the death of Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff.

Lockdown: Returning To Work Is A Gamble – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sanni says returning to work without a vaccine in place against the coronavirus pandemic is a gamble.

China, G-20 To Give Nigeria, Others Debt Relief

China and G-20 countries say they will give debt relief to the world’s poorest countries known as IDA countries as classified by the World Bank.

Military Burst Boko Haram Cell In Nasarawa, Kill Four

The men of the Nigerian army has recorded more victory in its fight against insurgency as four suspected Boko Haram members were killed during a recent operation.

Masari Bans Congregational, Ramadan Lectures In Katsina State

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has ordered the suspension of Friday Juumat prayers and subsequently ban Ramadan lectures in the State.