National News

Military Bursts Boko Haram Cell In Nasarawa; Kill 4

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Military Bursts Boko Haram Cell In Nasarawa; Kill 4

The men of the Nigerian army has recorded more victory in its fight against insurgency as four suspected Boko...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Masari Orders Suspension Of Congregational Prayers, Bans Ramadan Lectures In Katsina

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has ordered the suspension of Friday Juumat prayers and subsequently ban Ramadan...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

21, Not 18 Persons Killed By Security Agencies During Lockdown: Falana

Foremost human rights lawyer. Femi Falana(SAN) says 21 not 18 persons have been killed in the first 14 days...
Read more
EducationVerity Awala - 0

Kaduna State University Begins e-Lectures For Students

The Kaduna State University says it has commenced online lectures for its students at home who are 'idling away'...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Wike Threatens Total Lockdown In Rivers

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has announced ‘total lockdown’ of parts of Port Harcourt, the State Capital,...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

The men of the Nigerian army has recorded more victory in its fight against insurgency as four suspected Boko Haram members were killed during a recent operation.

According to Abdulsalam Sanni, a top military commander who made the disclosure in an interview with BBC Hausa, he revealed that the four slained terrorists were members of a sect of the dreaded Boko Haram.

He said:

” Their modus oprenandi is just that of Boko Haram. Yes, the sect is an offshoot of Boko Haram. We’ve been monitoring them. We raided and killed 4 of them. We will get the others,” said Commander Abdulsalam.

Read AlsoI Will Remain In North East Until Boko Haram Is Defeated – Buratai

” We recovered some weapons from them during the encounter. We know they are Boko Haram from our intelligence. We monitored them for a long time, ” he said.

“It was a successful operation. Though we couldn’t make an arrest, we were able to kill 4.”

” It’s not over, we will be on their trail. I won’t disclose their location. In the beginning, they were operating at Edu. Because of their strange activities, they were dispersed. Later, they regrouped at Toto.”

” We got the last Intel and burst their cell. They are really members of Boko Haram,” he said.

Previous articleYcee Replies Trolls Using His Former Record Label Saga To Mock Him
Next articleINEC Launches Probe Of Fire Incident At Headquarters
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Masari Orders Suspension Of Congregational Prayers, Bans Ramadan Lectures In Katsina

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has ordered the suspension of Friday Juumat prayers and subsequently ban Ramadan lectures in the State.This decision...
Read more

21, Not 18 Persons Killed By Security Agencies During Lockdown: Falana

National News Verity Awala - 0
Foremost human rights lawyer. Femi Falana(SAN) says 21 not 18 persons have been killed in the first 14 days of the coronavirus lockdown in...
Read more

Wike Threatens Total Lockdown In Rivers

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has announced ‘total lockdown’ of parts of Port Harcourt, the State Capital, as efforts to curb the...
Read more

Lagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that Nigeria cannot afford a prolonged lockdown order.The former governorship candidate of the African...
Read more
- Advertisement -