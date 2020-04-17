Military Bursts Boko Haram Cell In Nasarawa; Kill 4

The men of the Nigerian army has recorded more victory in its fight against insurgency as four suspected Boko Haram members were killed during a recent operation.

According to Abdulsalam Sanni, a top military commander who made the disclosure in an interview with BBC Hausa, he revealed that the four slained terrorists were members of a sect of the dreaded Boko Haram.

He said:

” Their modus oprenandi is just that of Boko Haram. Yes, the sect is an offshoot of Boko Haram. We’ve been monitoring them. We raided and killed 4 of them. We will get the others,” said Commander Abdulsalam.

” We recovered some weapons from them during the encounter. We know they are Boko Haram from our intelligence. We monitored them for a long time, ” he said.

“It was a successful operation. Though we couldn’t make an arrest, we were able to kill 4.”

” It’s not over, we will be on their trail. I won’t disclose their location. In the beginning, they were operating at Edu. Because of their strange activities, they were dispersed. Later, they regrouped at Toto.”

” We got the last Intel and burst their cell. They are really members of Boko Haram,” he said.