Ycee Replies Trolls Using His Former Record Label Saga To Mock Him

Indigenous rapper, Ycee has replied people who use his experience at his former record label, Tiny to mock him.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said people who use the experience to mock him don’t understand how he lost everything and had to build himself all over again without help from anybody.

Read Also: I Was There When Mayorkun, Dremo Were Signed To DMW: Ycee

He concluded by saying all he has been working on would soon speak for itself.

“Y’all are always quick to use the Tinny situation to take jabs but don’t understand I lost everything and I’ve rebuilt myself all on my own. Maybe na because I no Dey brag about my achievements she. Everything I’ve been working on and all I’m planning will speak for itself.”