China Donates N48m To Support Nigeria’s Fight Against COVID-19

In support of the efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the Chinese Government has donated about forty-eight million, one hundred and twenty thousand naira to the Presidential Task Force (PTF).

The Chinese Ambassador, Zhou Pingjian, made this known in Abuja on Thursday.

The Ambassador expressed that the donation is an acknowledgement of the long-standing relationship with the Nigerian government.

“China will never leave its friends in difficulty, the help China offers does not involve any selfish interest.

Reacting to the donation, the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, commended the Ambassador for the donation.

He pointed out that the nation is aware of their contribution and help in proving manpower and isolation facilities.