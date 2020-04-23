Face Mask Policy: Ebonyi Govt Orders Officials To Cane Violators

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has directed the flogging of violators of the face mask policy in the State.

The State Governor expressed that this would be done in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in State, despite the State having not recorded a case.

He made this known while addressing a meeting of stakeholders on Wednesday at the Government House in Abakaliki.

Umahi revealed that officials have been directed to beat residents coming out of their houses without wearing face masks.

He went on to emphasise the importance of using face mask and revealed that regardless of the person’s status in the society, flogging is applicable to all individuals who don’t use face mask.