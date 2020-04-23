UEFA Give Women’s European Championship New Slot In 2022

UEFA has confirmed that the postponed 2021 Women’s European Championship will take place from 6-31 July 2022.

The tournament, to be held in England, has been pushed back after the men’s European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics were both postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The intention is to use the same venues as the original tournament.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin says the move ensures the competition will get the “spotlight it deserves”.

He added: “By moving to the following year, we are ensuring that our flagship women’s competition will be the only major football tournament of the summer.”