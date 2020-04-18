It Is A Shame That China Claims To Help Nations Yet Brutalize Africans Living There

The general overseer of Omega fire ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman says it is a shame that China claims to help nations yet African residents are brutalized in their country.

He made the comment following reports of maltreatment of Africans living in Guangzhou by the Chinese authorities.

Read Also: Apostle Suleman Raises Eyebrow Over Fire Incident At Accountant General’s Office

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further called on the federal government to look into the plights of Nigerians living in the Asian country.

He wrote:

“Pls,the government should look into the pangs and agony of nigerians resident in china…they are been brutally dealt with..its no propaganda or social media hype..it’s a shame that china claims to help nations yet brutalize Africans resident there..”